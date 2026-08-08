Al-An'am 6:63 قل من ينجيكم من ظلمات البر والبحر تدعونه تضرعا وخفية لين انجانا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٦٣
قُلۡ
مَن
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّن
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
تَدۡعُونَهُۥ
تَضَرُّعٗا
وَخُفۡيَةٗ
لَّئِنۡ
أَنجَىٰنَا
مِنۡ
هَٰذِهِۦ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٦٣
Zeg (O Moehammad): "Wie redt jullie uit de duisternissen van het land en de zee terwijl jullie Hem in nederigheid en stilte auroepen: "Indien Hij ons van deze (gevaren) zou redden, zouden wij zeker tot de dankbaren behoren."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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