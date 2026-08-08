Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
Dan worden zij tot Allah, hun ware Meester, teruggebracht Wed dat het Oordeel aan Hem is en Hij is het snelst van hen die afrekenen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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