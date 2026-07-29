Ayahs:
6
Openbaring plaats:
Mekka
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This surah is a focused lesson in seeking refuge with Allah from spiritual evil. Its purpose is to teach the believer an exclusive prayer for protection against the hidden, constant whisperings of the devils and evil individuals, affirming that the complete authority of Allah (as Lord, King, and God of humanity) is the only sure defense against internal corruption.
Context of Revelation:
Era: The majority is that it is Makkan, based on its sequential relationship with Sūrat al-Falaq.
Context: The surah was revealed to instruct the Prophet (ﷺ) to pray for protection against the internal, subtle evils which corrupt the hearts of the people he was calling to faith.
Chronology: It is counted as the 21st surah in the order of revelation, revealed immediately after Sūrat al-Falaq and before Sūrat al-Ikhlāṣ.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Nās" (Mankind) and by the opening ayah. The word
al-nās at the end of five of its verses.
Virtue: The Prophet (ﷺ) declared that no one could read anything more effective than this surah and Sūrat al-Falaq for seeking protection: together they are called "al-Muʿawwidhatān" (The Two Protectors).
Verse Count: 6 ayahs.
Surah Overview: