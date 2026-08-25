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Al-Qamar 54:40 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٤٠

Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٤٠
En voorzeker, Wij hebben de Koran gemakkelijk gemaakt ter vermaning, is er dan iemand die er lering uit trekt?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders