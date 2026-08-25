Al-Qamar 54:34 انا ارسلنا عليهم حاصبا الا ال لوط نجيناهم بسحر ٣٤
Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27
إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حَاصِبًا
إِلَّآ
ءَالَ
لُوطٖۖ
نَّجَّيۡنَٰهُم
بِسَحَرٖ
٣٤
Voorwaar, Wij zonden vulkanische stenen over hen, behalve over de familie van Lôeth. Wij redden hen in het laatste gedeelte van de nacht.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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