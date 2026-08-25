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Al-Qamar 54:35 نعمة من عندنا كذالك نجزي من شكر ٣٥

Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27

نِّعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَن
شَكَرَ
٣٥
Als een gunst van Ons. Zo belonen Wij wie dankbaar is.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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