Al-Qamar 54:22 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٢٢
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٢٢
En voorzeker, Wij hebben de Koran gemakkelijk gemaakt ter vermaning, is er dan iemand die er lering uit trekt?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…