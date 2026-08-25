Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
تَنزِعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
أَعۡجَازُ
نَخۡلٖ
مُّنقَعِرٖ
٢٠
Die de mensen wegrukte alsof zij ontwortelde palmbomen waren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…