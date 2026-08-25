Al-Qamar 54:18 كذبت عاد فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ١٨
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
كَذَّبَتۡ
عَادٞ
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
١٨
(Het volk van) de 'Âd loochende en hoe was Mijn bestraffing en Mijn waarschuwing?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…