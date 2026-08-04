Ayahs:
7
Openbaring plaats:
Mekka
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This surah exposes the hypocrisy of those who deny the Judgment. Its purpose is to define the characteristics of the spiritual denier: neglecting the orphan, refusing to feed the poor, being careless in prayer, and refusing to lend even small items (al-māʿūn), affirming that true religion requires ritual sincerity coupled with social compassion.
Context of Revelation:
Era: There are different opinions, with some arguing that the first half (on denying the Judgment) is Makkan, and the second half (on neglecting prayer) is Madinan and addresses the hypocrites.
Context: The surah addresses the wealthy elite (like Al-Walīd ibn al-Mughīrah) who were abusive towards the poor and who feigned prayer without sincerity.
Chronology: On the view that it is Makkan, it is counted as the 17th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Takāthur and before al-Kāfirūn.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known by various names: the most famous is "Sūrat al-Māʿūn" (Small Kindnesses) with reference to its final word. From the opening ayah, "Sūrat Ara’ayta (alladhī)" (Have You Seen), "Sūrat al-Takdhīb" (The Denial), or "Sūrat al-Dīn" (The Religion/Judgment). From Ayah 2, "Sūrat al-Yatīm" (The Orphan).
Ayah Count: 6 ayahs (Majority) or 7 (Shām).
Surah Overview: