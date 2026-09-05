Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
Bladzijde 9 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
En (gedenkt) toen Wij zeiden: "Gaat deze stad binnen en eet daarvan (het land) van de overvloed, zoveel als jullie willen." Gaat buigend de poort binnen en zegt: "Vergeving!" Wij zullen jullie jullie fouten vergeven, en Wij zullen vermeerden voor de weldoeners."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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