Al-Baqarah 2:59 فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
Bladzijde 9 · Juz 1
فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
Daarna verwisselden degenen die onrecht pleegden het Woord met iets anders dan wat tot hen gezegd was en daarom deden Wij op degenen die onrecht pleegden een plaag uit de hemel neerkomen, vanwege de grote zonden die zij plachten te bedrijven.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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