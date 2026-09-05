Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
Bladzijde 8 · Juz 1
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
En wij gaven jullie schaduw door middel van de wolk en Wij deden Manna en kwartels voor jullie neerdalen. Eet van de goede dingen waarmee Wij jullie hebben voorzien. Zij deden Ons geen onrecht aan, maar zij deden zichzelf onrecht aan.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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