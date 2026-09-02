Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
Bladzijde 6 · Juz 1
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
Hij zei: "O Adam, noem hun de namen ervan." En toen hij hun de namen ervan had genoemd, zei Hij: "Zei Ik jullie niet, dat Ik het onwaarneembare van de hemelen en de aarde ken, en weet wat jullie openlijk doen en wat jullie plachten te verbergen?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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