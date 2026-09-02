Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
En toen Wij tot de Engelen zeiden: "Buigt jullie voor Adam," toen bogen zij, bhalve Iblis (de Satan). Hij weigerde en was hooghartig en hij werd één van de ongelogigen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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