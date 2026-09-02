Al-Baqarah 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١
Bladzijde 6 · Juz 1
وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
En Hij onderwees Adam de namen van alle dingen en vervolgens toonde Hij deze aan de Engelen en zei: "Noem Mij de namen van deze (dingen), als jullie waarachtig zijn."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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