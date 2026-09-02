Al-Baqarah 2:24 فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
Bladzijde 4 · Juz 1
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
Als jullie dan daartoe niet in staat zijn, en jullie zullen er nooit toe in staat zijn, vreest dan de Hel; haar brandstof bestaat uit mensen en stenen, (zij is) gereedgemaakt voor de ongelovigen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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