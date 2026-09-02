Al-Baqarah 2:23 وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
Bladzijde 4 · Juz 1
وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
En als jullie in twijfel verkeren over wat Wij hebben neergezonden aan Onze dienaar (Moehammad), brengt dan een gelijkwaardige Soerah voort, en roept jullie getuigen buiten Allah op, als jullie waarachtigen zijn.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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