Al-Baqarah 2:25 وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥
Bladzijde 5 · Juz 1
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أَنَّ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُواْ
مِنۡهَا
مِن
ثَمَرَةٖ
رِّزۡقٗا
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
ٱلَّذِي
رُزِقۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَأُتُواْ
بِهِۦ
مُتَشَٰبِهٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَآ
أَزۡوَٰجٞ
مُّطَهَّرَةٞۖ
وَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥
En geef (O Moehammad) goede tijdingen aan degenen die geloven en goede werken verrichten: dat er voor hen Tuinen (in het Paradijs) zijn waar onder door de rivieren stromen. Telkens wanneer hun daaruit een vrucht wordt gegeven als voorziening, zeggen zij: "Dit is waarmee wij vroeger zijn voorzien." en het soortgelijke zal hun gegeven worden en er zijn daarin reine echtgenoten voor hen, en zij zijn daarin eeuwig levenden.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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