Aanmelden
Draag bij aan onze missie
Doneren
Draag bij aan onze missie
Doneren
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
Wij zijn zelfs beroofd."
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Al-Qurtubi
بل نحن محرومون أي حرمنا جنتنا بما صنعنا . روى أسباط عن ابن مسعود قال : قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم : " إياكم والمعاصي ؛ إن العبد ليذنب الذنب فيحرم به رزقا كان هيئ له " ثم تلا : فطاف عليها طائف من ربك الآيتين .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close