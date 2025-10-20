Linkage of Verses

Earlier, considered abandonment of Halal things was prohibited. Prohibited now is the use of some Harm things.

Commentary

Creation of the Universe is for the Benefit of Human Beings

Through these verses, the purpose is to tell that the Master of the Universe has created it to serve human beings. Everything in it has been appointed to take care of their wishes. They are the served ones in this Universe. There is only one restriction placed on them: Do not transgress the limits set by Allah when you benefit from what He has created. Abstaining from good and lawful things made Halal for you is mannerlessness and ingratitude; and the contravention of what has been prohibited in a certain form is disobedience and rebellion. A servant of Allah must make use of what has been created for him or her following the instructions of the Creator and Master. This is the ` abdiyyah (the state of being a slave of Allah, which requires total sub-mission to as related to Allah which is the highest possible achievement human beings can look forward to).

The first verse (90) describes the prohibition of four things: (1) Drinking, (2) Gambling, (3) Idols and (4) Divining Arrows. Another verse on this subject in almost similar words has appeared in Surah al-Baqarah as well [ Ma'ariful-Qur'an, Volume I, Verse 2:219, Pages 539-553]. There too, as here, these four things have been called "Rijs" (filth). In the Arabic language, the word "Rijs" refers to something foul, which is disgusting for human taste. All four things mentioned here are, for anyone with commonsense and good taste, repulsive and disgusting.

An Explanation of "Al-Az lam"

One of the four things is Azlam which is the plural of Zalam. Azlam is the name of the arrows which were used to draw lots in gambling, an Arab practice at that time. The custom was that ten people would get together as partners and slaughter a camel. Then, rather than distribute ten equal shares from the meat to each participant, they had a way of gambling with the exercise. They had ten arrows, out of which they would pick out seven and mark them out with signs indicating the number of some shares on each - some arrow would have one, others would have two or three. The three remaining arrows were kept blank. They would put all these arrows in the quiver and give it a good shake. Then, for every participant, they would draw out one arrow from the quiver. If the arrow so drawn had a certain number of shares marked on it, the recepient of the arrow became de-serving of that many shares. Whoever drew a blank arrow in his name would remain deprived of a share. This is similar to many kinds of lottery-based games and enterprises common today. Drawing lots in this manner is Qimar or gambling which is حَرَام haram according to the Qur'an.

The Permissible Way of Drawing Lots

However, there is one way of drawing lots which is permissible, and proved from the Holy Prophet ﷺ According to this method, when the rights everyone has are equal and the shares too have been distributed equally, then, the shares can be determined by drawing lots. Let us take an example - a house has to be divided among four sharers so we come up with four equal shares in terms of the price. Now, we have to determine as to who keeps which share. If it cannot be done by mutual compromise and consent, it is also possi-ble that we can settle this by drawing lots whereby whoever gets a certain portion of the house as his share may have it. Or, the number of people eager to have something is one thousand, and the rights everyone has are equal, but the number of what has to be distributed is only one hundred. In this condition, the matter can be decided by drawing lots.

As for the prohibition of the pagan custom of distributing meat by drawing of lots through divining arrows, it has already appeared in a verse of Surah al-Ma'idah itself, that is: وَأَن تَسْتَقْسِمُوا بِالْأَزْلَامِ (and that you determine shares through the arrows - 5:3).

In short, two out of the four things declared Harm in this verse, that is, ` Maisir' (gambling) and ` Azlam' (divining arrows), in terms of the outcome, are just the same. As for ` Ansab' (altar-stones), the word Al-Ansab is the plural of Nusub. It refers to what has been made to stand as an object of worship, whether an idol, a stone or tree.

Physical and Spiritual Disorders Caused by Drinking and Gambling

The main objective in this verse, as evident from the background of its revelation and the verse which follows it, is to indicate that drinking and gambling, being agencies of corruption, have been made حَرَام haram. The addition of altar-stones or idols to this list is there for listeners to understand that this matter of drinking and gambling is as serious a crime as the worship of idols.

In a Hadith from Ibn Majah, the Holy Prophet ﷺ is reported to have said: شَارِبُ الخمرِ کَعَابِدِ الوَثنِ , that is, one who drinks is (a criminal) like the one who worships idols. In some narrations, the words appear as: شَارِبُ الخَمرِ کَعَابدِ اللَّاتِ وَ العُزَّی ، that is, one who drinks is like the one who worships (the idols) Al-Laat and Al-'Uzza.

In brief, by saying رِ‌جْسٌ مِّنْ عَمَلِ الشَّيْطَانِ that these things are filth, a work of Satan, taken up first were their spiritual ills. The sense is that indulgence in these activities is disgusting. This is a trap of Satan. Whoever walks in never walks out, only to become a victim of many more vices. Then, the command given was: فَاجْتَنِبُوهُ (Therefore, refrain from it) since the nature of these indulgences requires it. In the end it was said: لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ (so that you may be successful). It means that one's chances of succeeding and prospering in the present world and in the Hereafter depend on doing just that - abstain.