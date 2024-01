Lying is contemptible

(4) The verse آمَنَّا بِاللَّـهِ وَبِالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ‌:"We believe in Allah and in the Last Day" shows us how disgusting it is to tell a lie - even the hypocrites, with all their hostility to Islam, tried to refrain from it as far as possible. In claiming to be Muslims, they used to mention only their faith in Allah and in the Day of Judgment, but left out the faith in the Holy Prophet ﷺ for fear of telling a lie.