Je leest een tafsir voor de groep verzen 12:4tot 12:5

According to a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad, there are three kinds of dreams—those of wish fulfillment, fear of Satan and good tidings from God. A common man’s dream may be of any of these kinds, but a Prophet’s dream is always from God. Sometimes it is direct in meaning and sometimes it is purely symbolic. Joseph lived in the nineteenth century B.C. His father, Jacob, was a resident of Palestine. Joseph and his brother Benjamin (Bin Yamin) were born of the same mother, while their ten older brothers had different mothers. In Joseph’s dream the sun and the moon stood for his parents and the eleven stars meant his eleven brothers. This dream predicted that prophethood would be conferred on Joseph and it also signified that the political power and worldly glory ordained for him would be decreed by God after his reaching Egypt; after which all his family members would be compelled to recognize his greatness. Looking at Joseph’s personality and his popularity, his ten step brothers were jealous of him, so his father Jacob (Ya‘qub), on hearing his dream, immediately advised Joseph not to mention it to his stepbrothers, as they would otherwise become even more hostile towards him. Feeling jealous of a person on account of his greatness shows an evil nature. One who has this trait in him ought to turn to God in repentance, because this is a proof that he is not reconciled to God’s will; he is following the lead of Satan rather than God’s guidance.