At the end of the fourth verse (44), it was said that the heaven and the earth obeyed the orders and the matter of the flood was all over. The Ark of Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) came to rest on the Mount Judiyy and it was declared that the unjust people have been cast far ` away from the mercy of Allah' - (which is what curse is).

Mount Judiyy still stands there by that name. Geographically, it is located on the border of Armenia near Ibn ` Umar Island north of Mousil in ` Iraq, the real home of Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) . This is a mountain range, part of which is called Judiyy. Another part of it is known as Ararat. In the present Torah, the place where the Ark came to rest has been identified as Mount Ararat. As obvious, there is not much of a contradiction in these two reports. But, well-known old historical accounts also say that the ark of Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) had come to rest on Mount Judiyy.

These accounts also mention that pieces of this ark are still there at many places in ` Iraq. These are kept and used as a relic.

According to Tafsir at-Tabari and al-Baghawi, Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) had embarked the Ark on the tenth of the month of Rajab. For six months, this ark sailed on the waters of the flood. When it reached the spot where Baytullah was, it made seven circuits. Allah Ta` ala had raised His House higher from being submerged. Then, on the tenth of Muharram, the day of ` Ashura', the flood subsided and the ark came to rest at the Mount of Judiyy. Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) observed a thanks-giving fast on that day and asked everyone on the ark to do the same. Some reports say that even animals that had shared the ark fasted on that day. (Mazhari and Qurtubi)

The importance of the day of ` Ashura', that is, the tenth of Muharram, has been recognized in all religious codes of the blessed prophets. In early Islam - before the fasts of Ramadan became obligatory - fasting on the day of ` Ashura' was fard. It is no more fard after the revelation of the obligatory status of fasting in Ramadan, but it continues to be a practice of prophets, and a source of reward forever.