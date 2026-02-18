Aanmelden
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
En voorzeker, Wij zonden Nôeh tot zijn volk. (Hij zei:) "Voorwaar, ik hen voor jullie een duidelijke waarschuwer.
Tafsir Muyassar
ولقد أرسلنا نوحًا إلى قومه فقال لهم:
إني نذير لكم من عذاب الله، مبيِّن لكم ما أُرسلت به إليكم من أمر الله ونهيه.
