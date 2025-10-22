Sign in
ذالك بانهم قالوا للذين كرهوا ما نزل الله سنطيعكم في بعض الامر والله يعلم اسرارهم ٢٦
ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَالُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ كَرِهُوا۟ مَا نَزَّلَ ٱللَّهُ سَنُطِيعُكُمْ فِى بَعْضِ ٱلْأَمْرِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ إِسْرَارَهُمْ ٢٦
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
قَالُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
كَرِهُواْ
مَا
نَزَّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
سَنُطِيعُكُمۡ
فِي
بَعۡضِ
ٱلۡأَمۡرِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
إِسۡرَارَهُمۡ
٢٦
That is because they said ˹privately˺ to those who ˹also˺ detest what Allah has revealed, “We will obey you in some matters.”
1
But Allah ˹fully˺ knows what they are hiding.
