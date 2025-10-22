Sign in
47:13
وكاين من قرية هي اشد قوة من قريتك التي اخرجتك اهلكناهم فلا ناصر لهم ١٣
وَكَأَيِّن مِّن قَرْيَةٍ هِىَ أَشَدُّ قُوَّةًۭ مِّن قَرْيَتِكَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَخْرَجَتْكَ أَهْلَكْنَـٰهُمْ فَلَا نَاصِرَ لَهُمْ ١٣
وَكَأَيِّن
مِّن
قَرۡيَةٍ
هِيَ
أَشَدُّ
قُوَّةٗ
مِّن
قَرۡيَتِكَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَخۡرَجَتۡكَ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهُمۡ
فَلَا
نَاصِرَ
لَهُمۡ
١٣
˹Imagine, O Prophet,˺ how many societies We destroyed that were far superior in might than your society—which drove you out—and there was none to help them!
