Muhammad
.47
Muhammad
047
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
47:1
الذين كفروا وصدوا عن سبيل الله اضل اعمالهم ١
ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَصَدُّوا۟ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَضَلَّ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ ١
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَصَدُّواْ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَضَلَّ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
١
Those who disbelieve and hinder ˹others˺ from the Way of Allah, He will render their deeds void.
