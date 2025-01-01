Interpretation of Yusuf's Vision

Allah says that Ya`qub said to his son Yusuf, `Just as Allah chose you to see the eleven stars, the sun and the moon prostrate before you in a vision,

وَكَذلِكَ يَجْتَبِيكَ رَبُّكَ

(Thus will your Lord choose you) designate and assign you to be a Prophet from Him,

وَيُعَلِّمُكَ مِن تَأْوِيلِ الاٌّحَادِيثِ

(and teach you the interpretation of Ahadith).' Mujahid and several other scholars said that this part of the Ayah is in reference to the interpreting of dreams. He said next,

وَيُتِمُّ نِعْمَتَهُ عَلَيْكَ

(and perfect His favor on you), `by His Message and revelation to you.' This is why Ya`qub said afterwards,

كَمَآ أَتَمَّهَآ عَلَى أَبَوَيْكَ مِن قَبْلُ إِبْرَهِيمَ

(as He perfected it aforetime on your fathers, Ibrahim...), Allah's intimate friend,

وَإِسْحَـقَ

(and Ishaq), Ibrahim's son,

إِنَّ رَبَّكَ عَلِيمٌ حَكِيمٌ

(Verily, your Lord is All-Knowing, All-Wise.) Allah knows best whom to chose for His Messages.