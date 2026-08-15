Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
Halaman 319 · Juz 16
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Mereka berbisik-bisik sesama sendiri: "Kamu telah tinggal hanya sepuluh sahaja".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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