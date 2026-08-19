Saad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧
Halaman 455 · Juz 23
وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
Dan tiadalah Kami menciptakan langit dan bumi serta segala yang ada di antara keduanya sebagai ciptaan yang tidak mengandungi hikmah dan keadilan; yang demikian adalah sangkaan orang-orang yang kafir! Maka kecelakaanlah bagi orang-orang yang kafir itu dari azab neraka.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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