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Saad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨

Halaman 455 · Juz 23

أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Patutkah Kami jadikan orang-orang yang beriman dan beramal soleh itu sama seperti orang-orang yang melakukan kerosakan di muka bumi? Atau patutkah Kami jadikan orang-orang yang bertaqwa sama seperti orang-orang yang berdosa?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

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