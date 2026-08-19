Saad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨
Halaman 455 · Juz 23
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Patutkah Kami jadikan orang-orang yang beriman dan beramal soleh itu sama seperti orang-orang yang melakukan kerosakan di muka bumi? Atau patutkah Kami jadikan orang-orang yang bertaqwa sama seperti orang-orang yang berdosa?
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:
وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ…
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He…