Saad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦
Halaman 454 · Juz 23
يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
Wahai Daud, sesungguhnya Kami telah menjadikanmu khalifah di bumi, maka jalankanlah hukum di antara manusia dengan (hukum syariat) yang benar (yang diwahyukan kepadamu); dan janganlah engkau menurut hawa nafsu, kerana yang demikian itu akan menyesatkanmu dari jalan Allah. Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang sesat dari jalan Allah, akan beroleh azab yang berat pada hari hitungan amal, disebabkan mereka melupakan (jalan Allah) itu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to the truth and justice revealed from Him, they should not turn away from it and be led astray from the path of Allah. Allah has issued a stern warning of…
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th…