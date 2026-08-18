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Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١

Halaman 387 · Juz 20

فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
Musa pun keluarlah dari negeri itu dalam keadaan cemas sambil memerhatikan (berita mengenai dirinya) serta berdoa dengan berkata: "Wahai Tuhanku, selamatkanlah daku dari kaum yang zalim ".
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

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Notes placeholders