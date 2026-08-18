Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
Halaman 387 · Juz 20
فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
Musa pun keluarlah dari negeri itu dalam keadaan cemas sambil memerhatikan (berita mengenai dirinya) serta berdoa dengan berkata: "Wahai Tuhanku, selamatkanlah daku dari kaum yang zalim ".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…