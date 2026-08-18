Al-Qasas 28:16 قال رب اني ظلمت نفسي فاغفر لي فغفر له انه هو الغفور الرحيم ١٦
Halaman 387 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
فَغَفَرَ
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦
Ia merayu (dengan sesalnya): "Wahai Tuhanku, sesungguhnya aku telah menganiaya diri sendiri; oleh itu ampunkanlah - apalah jua kiranya - akan dosaku". (Maka Allah Taala menerima taubatnya) lalu mengampunkan dosanya; sesungguhnya Allah jualah Yang Maha Pengampun, lagi Maha Mengasihani.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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