Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠
Halaman 387 · Juz 20
وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
Dan datanglah seorang lelaki dari hujung bandar itu dengan berlari, (lalu menyampaikan berita) dengan berkata: "Wahai Musa, sesungguhnya pegawai-pegawai Firaun sedang mengadakan pakatan terhadapmu, mereka hendak membunuhmu; oleh itu pergilah dari sini, sesungguhnya aku adalah pemberi nasihat secara ikhlas kepadamu".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those who were sent after Musa, so he reached Musa first and said to him: "O Musa,
إِنَّ الْمَلاّ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ
(Verily, the chiefs are taking counsel tog…
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those w…