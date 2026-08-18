Al-Qasas 28:17 قال رب بما انعمت علي فلن اكون ظهيرا للمجرمين ١٧
Halaman 387 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
Ia merayu lagi: "Wahai Tuhanku, demi nikmat-nikmat yang Engkau kurniakan kepadaku, (peliharalah daku) supaya aku tidak akan menjadi penyokong kepada golongan yang bersalah".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…