Al-Qamar 54:16 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ١٦
Halaman 529 · Juz 27
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
١٦
Oleh itu, perhatikanlah bagaimana buruknya azabKu dan kesan amaran-amaranKu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…