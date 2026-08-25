Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Al-Qamar 54:10 فدعا ربه اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠

Halaman 529 · Juz 27

فَدَعَا
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَغۡلُوبٞ
فَٱنتَصِرۡ
١٠
Lalu dia berdoa merayu kepada Tuhannya dengan berkata: Sesungguhnya aku ini dikalahkan (oleh kaumku yang ingkar), oleh itu menangkanlah daku (terhadap mereka)!
Teruskan Membaca

Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders