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Al-Qamar 54:15 ولقد تركناها اية فهل من مدكر ١٥

Halaman 529 · Juz 27

وَلَقَد
تَّرَكۡنَٰهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٥
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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