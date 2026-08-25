Al-Qamar 54:11 ففتحنا ابواب السماء بماء منهمر ١١
Halaman 529 · Juz 27
فَفَتَحۡنَآ
أَبۡوَٰبَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَآءٖ
مُّنۡهَمِرٖ
١١
Maka Kami bukakan pintu-pintu langit, dengan menurunkan hujan yang mencurah-curah.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…