Al-Mursalaat 77:21 فجعلناه في قرار مكين ٢١
Halaman 581 · Juz 29
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
فِي
قَرَارٖ
مَّكِينٍ
٢١
Lalu Kami jadikan air (benih) itu pada tempat penetapan yang kukuh,
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…