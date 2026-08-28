Al-Mursalaat 77:19 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ١٩
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
١٩
Kecelakaan besar, pada hari itu, bagi orang-orang yang mendustakan (apa yang Kami janjikan)!
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…