Al-Mursalaat 77:18 كذالك نفعل بالمجرمين ١٨
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَفۡعَلُ
بِٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٨
Demikian cara kami lakukan terhadap sesiapa yang berdosa.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…