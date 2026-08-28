Al-Mursalaat 77:17 ثم نتبعهم الاخرين ١٧
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
ثُمَّ
نُتۡبِعُهُمُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
١٧
Kemudian kami akan iringi mereka dengan (membinasakan orang-orang yang ingkar derhaka, dari) kaum-kaum yang datang kemudian.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…