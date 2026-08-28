Al-Insaan 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
Ia memasukkan sesiapa yang dikehendakiNya (menurut aturan yang ditetapkan) ke dalam rahmatNya (dengan ditempatkannya di dalam Syurga); dan orang-orang yang zalim, Ia menyediakan untuk mereka azab seksa yang tidak terperi sakitnya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee…
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…