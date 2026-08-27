Al-Insaan 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Sesungguhnya orang-orang (yang menentangmu) itu sentiasa mencintai (kesenangan dan kemewahan dunia) yang cepat habisnya, serta mereka membelakangkan (tidak menghiraukan bekalan) untuk hari akhirat yang amat berat (penderitaannya kepada orang-orang yang tidak bertaqwa).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.
فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee…
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…