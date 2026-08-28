Al-Insaan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
Dan tiadalah kamu berkemahuan (melakukan sesuatu perkara) melainkan dengan cara yang dikehendaki Allah; sesungguhnya Allah adalah Maha Mengetahui, lagi Maha Bijaksana (mengaturkan sebarang perkara yang dikehendakiNya).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee…
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…