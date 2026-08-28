Al-Insaan 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
هَٰذِهِۦ
تَذۡكِرَةٞۖ
فَمَن
شَآءَ
ٱتَّخَذَ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
سَبِيلٗا
٢٩
Sesungguhnya (segala keterangan yang disebutkan) ini, menjadi peringatan; maka sesiapa yang mahukan (kebaikan dirinya) bolehlah ia mengambil jalan yang menyampaikan kepada keredaan Allah (dengan iman dan taat).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
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