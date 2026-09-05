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Al-Baqarah 2:77 اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧

Halaman 12 · Juz 1

أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
(Mereka berani berkata demikian) dan tidakkah mereka ketahui bahawasanya Allah mengetahui apa yang mereka rahsiakan dan apa yang mereka lahirkan?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ

(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أ

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Notes placeholders